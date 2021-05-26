A raccoon that potentially came into contact with a dog on Corwin Avenue in Newfane has been confirmed as the area's third rabid raccoon this spring.
The raccoon in the latest incident was killed by the dog's owner and tested positive for the virus at New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory. The dog did not have up-to-date rabies vaccinations and will receive a booster shot and must quarantine for six months, in addition to receiving monthly health checks from county health officials.
A raccoon that attacked two dogs May 11 on Ewings Road in Newfane was the second confirmed rabies case.
Both dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations and will undergo a routine health check in 45 days.
The first case involved a raccoon that attacked a Newfane resident on Brown Road on April 17, according to the Niagara County Department of Health. The resident was able to kill the raccoon which was then submitted for testing.
Due to potential exposure to the animal’s saliva, the resident received post exposure rabies prophylaxis.
Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination.
Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 439-7444. Further information on rabies can be obtained from the Niagara County Department of Health at 439-7444 or www.niagaracounty.com/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.