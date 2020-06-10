Third "shots fired" report being investigated in Lockport

Lockport Police are investigating a third "shots fired" call from Tuesday.
Police Chief Steven Abbott said officers responded to a shots fired call at 3 p.m. Tuesday on John Street.
No one was found to be injured and one round was recovered.
Abbott says the police are currently investigating the incident and believe it may be related to two shots fired calls reported early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the South and Washburn streets area, and they found some casings there. While they were investigating, at around 1 a.m., they received a call that an individual on Washburn Street was shot in the stomach and in the leg.
The matter remains under investigation.
