Like most people who are spending more time at home during the pandemic, Kathy Barnum Prucha is doing “covid cleaning.” On Wednesday, she found a Lockport Union newspaper, the precursor of today’s Lockport Union Sun & Journal, dated April 10, 1894.
Amid articles about a train being held up by the Dalton Gang, ads from Adams Meldrum and Anderson, and what was playing at the Hodge Opera House, was a feature article on the Women’s Suffrage Convention in Lockport (April 9-10) that included portions of Susan B. Anthony’s address.
Deemed by the Lockport Union as “the Mother of the Movement which has reached large proportions,” Miss Anthony was greeted by a standing room only crowd at the Music Hall and loudly applauded following her rousing speech.
According to the article: Miss Anthony’s connection to Lockport dated back 22 years after being arrested for voting. Two prosecuting attorneys in the case were Lockport native sons Richard Crowley and John E. Pound.
Of the convention, the first meeting was held at the Courthouse followed by a mass meeting at the Lockport Music Hall and was considered the most successful women’s suffrage mass meeting ever held in Niagara County. Dr. Anna Howard Shaw, a leader of the women’s suffrage movement, described as one of the greatest orators in the country, was expected to address the convention the following day.
The edition also included an unsigned letter to the editor vehemently opposing women’s suffrage asking what’s next? women holding public office or becoming police officers? The writer posited that the evils of the world would only increase if women could vote.
Kathy Prucha believes that the paper was saved because it included an article about a distant relative (Mary Ellen Powers, purported to be the tallest woman in the world). She has donated it to the Art of Suffrage which, according to co-chairs Ellen Martin and Mary Brennan-Taylor, will reopen once public gatherings are allowed again and will include this rare artifact among the authentic memorabilia on display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.