Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.