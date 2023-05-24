MEDINA — Day Out with Thomas has returned to the Medina Railroad Museum, after an absence of two years due to Covid and a shortened run last year.
On the first weekend this past Saturday and Sunday, almost 3,000 visitors came to ride the storybook train. Saturday’s attendance was dampened due to rain all day yet hundreds turned out to ride on Thomas, tour the museum and take part in the many free activities. Visitors came from across New York state, Canada and many other states.
This year’s theme, Let’s Get Colorful, is evident in Thomas’ new paint job and the activities on the grounds of the Medina Railroad Museum.
Thomas first thrilled youngsters and their families at the Medina Railroad Museum in 2005. Annually passengers came from across the United States to ride the train of storybook fame.
Thomas’ visit will extend to this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to ride the train also include admission to the Medina Railroad Museum, and give riders the opportunity to earn a Color Badge, say hello to Sir Topham Hat and explore the Color Corner, formerly known as Imagination Station.
Activities this year include carnival games, two holes of miniature golf, a color corner, play pod, corn hole hopscotch, the game of Sodor 4 (a take on Connect 4), face painting, coloring, play tables, power wheels and rides around the parking lot on a miniature train.
The event will also feature live entertainment, a gift tent and food court across the street at the Senior Citizens Center with food trucks, kettle corn, cotton candy and more. Also in the Senior Center will be a baby changing station, nursing area, Thomas books to read and coffee for sale.
Train rides depart every 45 minutes from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some trains are sold out, but tickets still remain for other times. Tickets can be purchased by logging on to medinarailroadmuseum.org or visiting the Museum.
Grounds will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until 5 p.m. each day of the event.
Hosting Day Out with Thomas requires dozens and dozens of volunteers, who range in age from teenagers to grandparents.
Butch Faery of Lockport has been the “Thomas engineer” nearly every year the train has come to Medina. He really gets into his role, with an engineer’s cap and overalls, scarf around his neck and Thomas tattoo on his cheek.
He thrills at the joy on children’s faces when they see him strolling on the grounds between train rides, and always has time to shake a young child’s hand and welcome him to Day Out with Thomas.
