Thousands of NY adoptees seek original birth certificates

Several thousand adoptees across New York state have already taken steps to take advantage of a new law that allows them to receive copies of their original birth certificates.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Friday that since the new law took effect on Wednesday more than 3600 adoptees outside of New York City, aged 18 and older, have filled out applications to receive certified copies of their pre-adoption birth certificates. Wedensday was the first day they were able to request the documents following the signing of the law by Cuomo.
"Adoptees have every right to the same birth records as everyone else, and the new law we enacted is making that a reality for the first time," Cuomo said. "The significant interest we've seen in just the first 48 hours of the new law being in effect underscores how valuable this policy change is for New Yorkers, and I'm proud we were able to help correct this inequity."
The New York State Department of Health now accepts requests from adoptees 18 years old and older born in New York state, outside of New York City, who want to receive their birth certificate. If the adoptee is deceased, direct line descendants, such as a child, grandchild or great-grandchild of the adoptee, may request a copy of the adoptee's birth certificate. A lawful representative of an adoptee or a lawful representative of a deceased adopted person's direct line descendant may also apply for an original birth certificate.
State health department officials say online requests are the most efficient way to apply, although paper applications will also be accepted by mail and in person.
The department of health has birth records for all of New York state except New York City. Adoptees born in New York City must apply through the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
For more information, visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/vital_records/obtaining_birth_certificate.htm.
