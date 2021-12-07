The Lockport High School building was again closed – the third time in the last three weeks – by threats on social media. The student body was directed to go into remote leaning where instruction centers around Google Meets.
In this instance, only one of the high schools was shut down for Tuesday – Lockport High School West continued to serve in-classroom learning – but only for the day.
For the entire district, from kindergarten to senior year, all classes will be held online today through Friday.
“As many of you know, the Lockport City School District, particularly Lockport High School, has been subject to recent potential threats through social media posts,” read a press release sent by Superintendent Michelle Bradley to the US&J. “The Lockport Police Department, in collaboration with federal partners, continues to investigate these threats and incoming tips.”
The release goes on to say that the shift to remote learning was based on a decision taking in concerns from parents in all parts of the district, as well as to “provide time to allow the district to plan for and implement further safety measures.”
Today, the district announced that BOCES students will be excused from BOCES but can attend if they provide their own transportation to BOCES sites.
All athletics and extra-curricular activities were canceled for Tuesday, including the Aaron Mossell Junior High School Winter Chorus Concert at Lockport High School.
“A decision will be made Friday afternoon pertaining to a school schedule for the following week,” concluded the release. “The safety of all students, employees and visitors of the Lockport City School District is most important. We appreciate the many tips that have been sent to school personnel and law enforcement. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation. Be safe and stay well.”
School board officials said they supported Bradley's decision though they were not involved in the process.
"There's a lot of people who are upset about it, but they're doing it out of caution," Trustee Renee Cheatham said.
Trustee Ed Sandell said that in order for the school board to take action, a meeting had to be called, which there was no time for.
Sandell said he supports the superintendent and that he was a bit shook up about it himself.
"Police need to follow up on this and find out, and once it is determined it is safe, we'll let students back into the school," Sandell said. "That's just what makes sense to me."
Trustee Heather Hare also commented on the remote learning situation.
"It's not a great situation, but it could be a better situation because at least all the kids can learn the same way until we can get our arms around it," she said. "We being law enforcement and the district's administration, not me."
Hare said that the schools have passed out devices for each student including wi-fi hot spots for those without broadband.
President of the school board Karen Young responded to an email from the US&J.
"As stated in the press release, the district will be working over the next few days to work on the plan for further safety measures," Young wrote. "So, I don't have anything specific to report at this time."
Young also said it was her understanding that the district's administration, union presidents and members of the district safety team will be meeting for the next few days to decide how to move forward after the weekend.
"The district will also be continuing to work with the Lockport Police Department," Young said.
Lockport Chief of Police Steve Abbott could not be reached to comment.
