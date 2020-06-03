At least one newcomer will join the Newfane school board as incumbent trustee Ann Kennedy and first-time candidates Wilton Vought and Santo Tomasine compete for two open seats in the June 9 election.
Kennedy, a former teacher in the district, says the more diverse a board, the better for the district.
"We have an accountant on the board, we have a person who is in business on the board, a person who works at Roswell. It's a nice variety and a nice variety of skill sets, which is important when you're making important decisions," she said. "We're making decisions about their (the students') education, that's our key role, but we're also making decisions about budgetary matters. You don't want all teachers on the board, you don't want all engineers, you don't want all bean counters. You want a nice balance, because then people have something to say."
Kennedy said it wasn't easy to understand everything that the school board dealt with when she was a newcomer, and today there are considerable challenges that didn't exist when she was.
"We set up, as most schools did, a zone around our high school where if you come and sit in our parking lot you can get WiFi," she recalled, noting that many district students and their families didn't have access to broadband.
• • •
Tomasine, a 2001 graduate of Newfane High School, is now a parent of a third-grader in the district. He says he looks forward to helping address future challenges for it.
"While the world is trying to navigate and adjust to a general uncertainty, both the veteran board members and the newly elected will both be presented with unprecedented challenges," he wrote in response to questions by the US&J. "If I am fortunate enough to be part of it, I'll face all obstacles as I always have, with determination, teamwork, optimism and putting one foot in front of the other."
Tomasine said he has approximately a decade of managerial experience in the banking industry and can "translate" that financial knowledge for the benefit of the district and taxpayers.
• • •
Vought, who has two children in Newfane schools, one in 10th grade and the other in 6th grade, worked at General Motors until he suffered a back injury on the job. Career-wise, he's starting over again now, pursuing a degree in accounting at Niagara County Community College.
"You can either sit there and not do anything, or be a part of it and help make change," Vought said about his reason for pursuing a school board seat. "I'm for public schools and I want to be supportive of that and whatever I can do to contribute and help and keep good lines of communication between teachers and parents. ... I've faced a little bit of adversity, but there's always someone that's faced more."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.