NORTH TONAWANDA — Police are investigating three apparent overdose deaths in an Oliver Street apartment.
Investigators said that patrol officers responded to the apartment, in the 200 block of Oliver Street, at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of "three deceased adults inside" the residence.
When the officers got to the scene, a person described as a "friend" of the individuals in the apartment told police that "the four of them had consumed cocaine around midnight." The friend said he "then passed out."
"When he awoke he found his three friends deceased in various locations inside the apartment and he called 911," North Tonawanda Police Detective Capt. Thomas Krantz said.
Police said members of the North Tonawanda Fire Department responded and confirmed the three deaths. The friend was transported to DeGraff Hospital for evaluation.
"There was no indication of a struggle or injuries on the bodies," Krantz said. "It does not appear to be a homicide. At this point it is suspected that these deaths are attributed to an accidental drug overdose."
Krantz said the case will remain under investigation pending an autopsy by the Erie County Medical Examiner.
