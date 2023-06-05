MIDDLEPORT — A house fire destroyed one home and damaged two others on Saturday night.
Multiple local fire departments from Niagara and Orleans counties responded to the home, 18 Park Ave., shortly after 9 p.m. The fire was preceded by an explosion.
The fire was believed to have started at the rear side of the house. The blaze caused some damages to homes on the east and west sides of the house, 16 and 20 Park Ave., according to Middleport Police Chief John Swick.
Additionally, trailers located at 18 and 20 Park Ave. were destroyed as well as a car located at the house where the fire originated.
Multiple explosions were reported at the house and first responders were cautioned about multiple high-pressure air tanks and a full tank of fuel oil in the basement.
Swick said the house was a complete loss. No further loss estimates have been given and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
