Interim Superintendent of Lockport Schools Mike Bonnewell confirmed that three-finalists for the position of Superintendent of Schools are being interviewed a second-time this week. Bonnewell was employed as interim after former-Superintendent Michelle Bradley left the position early on in the school year.
The interviews are taking place over dinner and under cover of executive session. The finalists’ names are not being shared per a decision of the school board. President Leslie Tobin said previously that the search for a new, permanent superintendent is like hiring a CEO and it’s a “confidential process.”
The superintendent’s post “is not a public office which is elected by the public and governed by public election laws. The employment agreement is between the superintendent and the Lockport Board of Education,” Tobin said. “Many of the candidates are currently employed and are eager to step up to the opportunities offered at the Lockport City School District, however, they do not want it disclosed to their current employer that they are seeking employment elsewhere.”
According to interim superintendent Michael Bonnewell, each finalist is being taken out to dinner as part of the interview process. On Tuesday night, he said, the dinner meeting was held at the Shamus restaurant, in an upstairs room. On Wednesday night, the dinner meeting took place at the district office. Tonight, the third finalist is being interviewed at the Shamus.
There is no timeline for deciding which of the finalists the board will select, Bonnewell said, adding that a third round of interviews is a possibility.
