Anthony Ruberto was honest on his experience going All-State for instrumental jazz. A tenor saxophone player, he said that without Covid, he might have missed his opportunity to play with some of the best.
True, or maybe just humble, he said many students didn’t want to go through the virtual auditions as per enacted because of the pandemic. Also, he had only earned a space as an alternate and it was pure luck the chosen musician opted out, allowing him to play. At the end of the day, though, thoughts like these were far away as he played his heart out on the stage.
Charlie Baggett was also chosen as a bass vocalist for All-State. With his last day having been Tuesday, Baggett has been accepted to the University of Buffalo where he intends to learn as much as possible about aerospace engineering in his eventual dream to be a pilot.
Baggett, like Ruberto, said being able to perform with “fantastic” students was a high point for his year. Both also said they couldn’t have done it without the music department at Lockport High School.
Another student, Brianna Garcia, has been accepted to Niagara University for theater and psychology but she thinks she might drop one of the majors. Not theater, she said, because she feels she’ll be performing in some capacity all her life. She’s been in every play in high school and now has a part in “42nd Street” – which will be shown at the Lockport Palace in July – and said by sophomore year, she realized she wanted to make performing and singing a part of her everyday life.
Garcia was also at All-State as a soprano of vocal jazz, a program a lot of schools don’t have and for which she’s grateful.
“It doesn’t feel like a special day,” Garcia said Tuesday of graduating. “But I know it will when we realize we’re not seeing each other as much.”
Garcia said the choir was somewhere she was always supported in. For her, the experience at All-State was also amazing, because when you’re surrounded by such talent it’s exciting to just be there.
Baggett said that of the very special experiences at All-State was when his choir made a circle of their chairs facing inward and closed their eyes.
“We sang a song called ‘Peace’,” Baggett said. “There was no conducting, and when we opened our eyes (our director) Darmon Meader, was standing there.”
Meader is a highly respected vocalist and arranger. Baggett said his only regret is not taking the chance to talk to him.
As for Ruberto, he is going to Niagara Community College for music education and a minor in jazz. After earning his associates, he’s planning to go to SUNY Buffalo to continue his journey in music. He said it was a “privilege” to play at All-States and will always remember it.
“Those kids were fantastic!” Ruberto said. “You could feel their smiles and it was a privilege to be up there.”
