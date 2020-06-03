MIDDLEPORT — Three members of the Royalton-Hartland school board are defending their seats against two challengers in the June 9 election.
The incumbents are Carol Blumrick, Tom Brigham and Jeff Waters. The challengers are Melissa Bundrock and past trustee Jason Wilhelm.
• • •
Carol Blumrick, a retired teacher in the district, says she "loves to be involved."
Noting the COVID-19 crisis has changed the face of education, she said, "I understand parents and students and the difficulties they'll be facing." The school board needs to be flexible and transparent as it manages the transition, she added.
• • •
Tom Brigham, a third-generation Roy-Hart resident and owner-operator of the family business Brigham Concrete, has three children enrolled in district schools and another child who graduated last year.
Of his school board service to date, he said, "What I'm proud of is the leadership team we've assembled: Our superintendent, Hank Stopinski, Director of Curriculum and Technology Jill Heck, Director of Facilities Tim Pietrowski and Business Administrator Andy Lang, who are all extremely talented people."
Brigham promised to keep a level head as a trustee while the district confronts challenges brought on by COVID-19, including the possibility of reduced state aid and safety concerns.
• • •
Melissa Bundrock, a teacher in the Barker school district, has two elementary school-aged children attending school in Roy Hart. Her younger son is enrolled in the local special education program.
As financial challenges threaten to limit students' enrichment opportunities, Bundrock said as a trustee she could be counted on to support music, art, physical education and library time.
“I really believe in educating the whole child. It’s not just about the academics, it’s about the social and emotional aspects of education,” she said.
• • •
Jeff Waters, a sergeant with Middleport Police Department, says that during his tenure as a trustee he was an "integral part of bringing the FFA program and agriculture academics back to Roy-Hart."
Of the pandemic and its aftermath, he said, "Our future loss of state aid may be crippling. We need to consolidate and find a way to increase revenue through reconfiguration and efficiency of space."
• • •
Jason Wilhelm served on the Roy-Hart school board from 2016 until 2019, when he stood for reelection unsuccessfully. He said he's eager to return and start contributing again.
A parent of two students in the district and a child who will be kindergarten-aged in a couple of years, Wilhelm has worked in the education field for more than 20 years, in dozens of schools and in areas including technology administration. He believes his understanding of the "culture" of a district, and his knowledge of budget building, capital projects and other aspects of administration, make him an asset to the board.
"I got on the board (in 2016) and was immediately involved in the safety community, the technology committee and the music program," Wilhelm said. "In addition to the regular board meetings, I'd do these meetings once a month with different subcommittees just to get involved. ... That's how it works in education, we all talk amongst the schools to find out what's working."
