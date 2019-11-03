For the two council seats up for election, Pendleton voters have a choice between a long-time incumbent and two political newcomers.
David Leible, 60, has served on the Pendleton Town Board for 16 years, and got into town government because he wanted to give back to the community.
"I love our community. It's a great community. I want to make sure it keeps moving forward. That's the reason why I'm running again," Leible said. "I've been instrumental in the growth and the prosperity in the town for the past 16 years."
Banning the use of Equate, a fertilizer that contains human waste, is one issue Leible credited as something he fought over the years.
The National Fuel Gas Compressor, proposed for Killian Road, is another issue for Leible. He said he isn't necessarily against it but the currently location, which is in a residential area, is not the right location for it.
Leible said he feels he is the best choice because he always puts the residents first.
"I've always put the residents first. I worked with the residents, I work for the residents. I listen to their complaints. I try and help them and assist them in any manner I can," Leible said.
Amanda Irons-Rindfleisch, 40, is running for town council to increase participation at town council meetings and make the town board more welcoming of residents.
Irons-Rindfleisch admitted that she never imagined herself being involved in politics, but she realized that politics affects everything in your daily life and became interested in politics. This led her to realize that most of the incumbents locally run unopposed, and she decided to run herself to have a new candidate running for town council.
She knows that most organizations struggle with participation, and that is one thing she would like to tackle.
Irons-Rindfleisch said sometimes town board meetings can be tough to attend, with them being later in the evening. She would like to offer a regular meeting recap after each town board meeting.
She also said she would hold regular office hours to allow for residents to air their concerns in a less formal setting.
"This way you don't have to wait for a town board meeting to come and share your grievances," she said.
Irons-Rindfleisch said the town is growing, and it needs to start developing its commercial base to match the growing population.
"This is one of the last places here that you can still get that small town feel, but you have a large population of people ... our residential growth has skyrocketed, but our commercial base has not kept up with that," she said.
Irons-Rindfleisch noted that the businesses she would like to attract have to be "quality businesses."
"It has to be something that reflects the look and feel of our town, not more Dollar Generals," she said.
Jason Evchich, 42, said he's decided to run for town board because he wants to change the stigma of town board members being different than residents.
"I have a good relationship with the current board members and the community and I think that's important. I want people to know that politics isn't what you see on TV every day either, which is a circus. And I just want it to be fun," Evchich said. "I want our community to come to us and I'm kind of looking at this like ... I'm your neighbor and I want you to be successful. I want me to be successful, I want this town to be successful, so let's do it together."
Evchich, who led the effort to build the all-inclusive playground called Mason's Mission behind town hall, said he feels ideas are often turned down too quickly and that should change.
"I don't need ten reasons why you can't do something to benefit the town. I want one reason why you can do it. It seems like a lot of the times you get excuses," Evchich said.
He said he'd like to see more small businesses open up in the town.
"I think my main goal is really to create a smaller commercial exposure in the town without losing that Pendleton feel," Evchich said. "I would love to see restaurants on a bigger/smaller scale. I would love to see little shops come in. That's kind of important. I'd like to see a community center at some point, a focal point calling it the Niagara Gateway."
David Leible
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired UPS employee
Prior elective offices: Town Council member for 16 years
Ballot lines: Republican, Conservative, Libertarian, Green and Independence
Amanda Irons-Rindfleisch
Age: 40
Occupation: Investigator with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Prior elective offices: no prior elective offices
Ballot lines: Democrat, Working Families and Libertarian
Jason Evchich
Age: 42
Occupation: Insurance broker/agent at the Dennis Evchich Agency
Prior elective offices: no prior elective offices
Ballot lines: Republican, Conservative, Green and Independence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.