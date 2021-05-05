Three candidates, Michael Ferraro, John Linderman and Kristina Schutt, are running unopposed for three vacant seats on the nine-member Lockport School Board.
The three seats are currently held by Linderman, Kyle Lambalzer and Kevin Pratt. Lambalzer is running for city council and cannot legally hold both positions.
This year's School Board Election and Budget Vote is noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Each three-year term begins on July 1.
Linderman, who is completing his sixth term, is the only candidate seeking re-election. A former board president and currently serving as vice president, Linderman has been a board member for the past 20 years.
Ferraro was one of 11 candidates who ran for four open board positions last year. Elected in 2020 were current board members Renee Cheatham, Heather Hare, Martha Kershaw and Edward Sandell. Ferraro finished eighth.
A Lockport resident since 2000, Ferraro, a Long Island native, works as a technician at local casinos for a slot machine manufacturer.
Ferraro and his wife, Suzanne, have a son, Joseph, 13, who attends North Park Middle School.
“I feel it's time for me to give back to the community that I live in,” Ferraro said.
Schutt said she's running, “to be the change I want to see.”
A Lockport native and Lockport High School graduate, Schutt has two children, Jacob and Savannah.
“How do we move forward as a community to get all the kids back to school? I'm for in-person schooling and I'm not shy to say that,” she said.
“People know me, because I'm pretty active in everything my kids do. I've been around the school for a hot minute.”
You must be registered with the Niagara County Board of Elections to vote on the school budget and referendums. The registration deadline is May 9. Voters can register with the Niagara County Board of Elections by filing an online application with the county's Department of Motor Vehicles.
