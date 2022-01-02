The New York State Thruway Authority officials say a total of $317 million in infrastructure investments were made on the Thruway’s 570-mile system in 2021 in a commitment to modernizing the nearly 70-year-old Gov. Thomas E. Dewey Thruway system.
Built in the early 1950s, the New York State Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. Approximately 280 million vehicles travel the Thruway each year, accounting for more than 8.4 billion miles traveled.
“The hundreds of millions of dollars in annual capital investments that we make in our system each year are funded by toll revenues, including nearly a third from out of state drivers,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “We have continued to respond and adjust to challenges shaped by the pandemic and remain laser focused on spending every one of those dollars wisely in making repairs, improvements and changes where and when they are needed most.”
Nearly all of Thruway Authority’s 2021 Capital Program was reinvested into the Thruway’s 570-mile superhighway and its more than 800 bridges including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. It also includes more than $188.3 million for equipment to support maintenance and operations.
In all, the 2021 Capital Program included:
• 67 lane miles reconstructed or resurfaced
• 42 bridges reconstructed or rehabilitated
• 9 New/Reconstructed (6 complete, 3 in construction)
• 33 Rehabilitated (28 completed, 5 in construction)
• 83 lane miles of roadside safety upgrades
• 52 Interchanges modified/upgraded (as a result of cashless tolling)
• 31 new dump trucks for construction and plowing operations
• 27 Medium duty Trucks for construction and plowing operations
Locally, the Thruway Authority invested $27.9 million into the Buffalo Division as part of the 2021 Capital Program. It included the $19.5 million pavement rehabilitation project on the New York State Thruway (I-90) eastbound in Chautauqua County that began in July 2020. The work is taking place on a 13-mile stretch from the Pennsylvania state line to just beyond exit 60 at milepost 483 east of Westfield. Additionally, the 2022 proposed Capital Program includes more than $106.6 million in capital improvement projects, including an estimated $36 million investment for repairs and safety enhancements to the North and South Grand Island Bridges.
The Thruway Authority’s approved 2022 Budget invests a total of $397 million to support the Capital Program of the Thruway Authority. In addition, over the next five years (2022-2026), the Thruway’s Capital Program is scheduled to invest $1.9 billion into capital projects. This includes $1.65 billion for system-wide projects on the Thruway.
