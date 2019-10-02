BUFFALO -- A California woman, convicted for her role in a narcotics and money laundering conspiracy that reached from Los Angeles to Lockport, the Falls and Buffalo, will spend more than 12 years behind bars.
Martha Aguirre, 47, of Westminster, California, who was convicted of narcotics conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors said Aguirre was a member of a transnational drug trafficking organization that utilized contacts and a source of supply whose territory included Mexico, Arizona, California, and elsewhere. The source of supply was the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.
Aguirre was convicted, along with co-defendant Juan Alfaro, following a jury trial in March. Martha Aguirre’s brother Herman E. Aguirre was the leader of the drug trafficking organization.
Aguirre and Alfaro used “front” companies, including Triton Foods, Inc. and Kamora Investment Enterprises, Inc., which were located in California, to launder over $12 million in drug proceeds.
Another fictitious company, Corral Seafoods, LLC, registered in New York, was allegedly located in Cheektowaga, but proved to be a completely fake entity.
Using these fake companies, Aguirre and Alfaro disguised kilogram quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine on invoices and other documents as “Sea Cucumbers.” The local organization then trafficked thousands of kilograms of illegal narcotics throughout the United States, including Lockport, Niagara Falls, and Buffalo.
During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized over $5 million worth of illegal narcotics, including, 52.5 kilograms of cocaine, 17.5 kilograms of heroin and 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl.
Aguirre was one of 17 defendants convicted in the case. Alfaro has already been sentenced to serve 120 months in prison.
“Today’s sentence represents just deserts for the principals of a once flourishing, multi-million dollar, international drug trafficking conspiracy that was operating under cover of a food distribution business,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy. “The volume of drugs moved by this organization endangered the health and welfare of countless Americans, including many here in Western New York."
