'Tight-knit' Barker grads enjoy drive-in Seniors' Night

The Barker Central School District graduating class deserves closure.
That's the way Principal Michael Carter put it to Kylie Annable, a class officer for the star-crossed graduates. With her fellow students and help from the school, she planned a "Seniors' Night" at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.
The bash, held earlier this week, featured a the 30-minute video which Annable said was the main event.
"The video is a senior's nIghts video. We're going to see the kids, there's going to be music playing, old pictures, new pictures," Annable said before the drive-in night. "Each senior got a 10-second video to record and say something to their class."
The plan isn't perfect, Annable admitted. No one wants to be struck in their car while all their friends are stuck in other cars. However, it was designed to be another memory that they can treasure, an ending at least, and for many, a new beginning.
"We decided to do the drive-in video so seniors would have, the way my principal explained it, was like, closure," Annable said. "Because that's what graduation is supposed to be and in case we don't get that we wanted to have some kind of closure for the kids and one last get together for the seniors. Even though, obviously, we can't all gather, we're going to be in our cars but at least we'll be together."
The word "together" is a big deal for students like Annable who've participated in sports and after-school activities, playing with and competing against students they've known their entire lives.
Annable said, during the shutdown, those bonds have turned into support for many students, who've still managed to communicate despite the situation of self-isolation these past few months.
"Just being there for each other, texting over social media, Instagram, Snapchat, we've all still been communicating a little bit," she said. "It's friends helping each other out on their confusing Google Classroom assignments we don't know how to submit. I think we're just there."
At the end of the day, Annable said she appreciated the school and its teachers, who've helped in countless ways, as well as the students she saw in the halls every day.
"Barker being such a small school, everyone knows everyone," Annable said. "So, we're really in a tight-knit community. The teachers know all the kids. They're very supportive of all the kids. ... My biology teacher specifically, she will talk to you about any career path, and help you out."
"A tight-knit community really helps you feel that support," she added. "It helps you figure out what you want to do."
