May weather is a lot different from March, especially in terms of ice in the Niagara River.
And so it is that an operation to remove a 3,500-pound, 30-foot long, 30-inch in diameter steel pontoon from above Bridal Veil Falls planned in March will actually take place today after being canceled by ice floes in March.
Members of the State Park Police Swift Water Rescue team were in the water Tuesday morning in the small islands just south of Luna to get the lay of the land and check to be sure anchors were secure.
This morning, aviators from the New York Army National Guard’s Detachment 1 based at the Rochester International Airport and the New York State Park Police will conduct the operation. A New York National Guard Chinook helicopter will be on scene to lift the pontoon to safety.
The first thing it will do, according to Lt. Chris Rola, is hover over the island with its 80 mph downwash knocking down dead branches and limbs.
Then it’s time to get to work.
“These eight on the swiftwater rescue team are the best of the best,” Rola said. “Ice would have been an issue but obviously that’s not a problem anymore. Rain does not matter because they are going to be wet anyway.”
To get to the pontoon, the rescue squad traversed a temporary bridge from Luna Island to a usually inaccessible islet just to the south. From there, they pulled multiple lines back and forth before establishing a highline for crossing. Just downstream, a second line was established with a looping rescue line called a shower curtain dragging in the water.
“It is deep and it is flowing better than you think it is,” Rola said, noting river flows will be reduced by the New York Power Authority taking more water through its intakes to slow things down.
Lt. Brian Russell used to be part of the swiftwater team.
“If we are pre-planning something like this, obviously we would try to be as safe as possible,” he said. “For example, check the clevis hook on the pontoon to make sure it is not too rusted. We don’t want to be the ones to hold up the helicopter.”
The boom section has been lodged in the river since 2019 when it broke free from the structure at the mouth of the Niagara River used to keep ice in Lake Erie so it doesn’t clog New York Power Authority intakes.
A similar steel log is on display in the state park near Old Falls Street and Rainbow Boulevard.
The pontoon has been tethered to a tree with a tow rope rated at 40,000 pounds but was being removed because there is a chance it could break loose, go over the falls and damage the Cave of the Winds.
