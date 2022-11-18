Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for a missing teen who does not have access to his daily medications.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued an "attempt to locate" alert on 17-year-old Gregory Davis of Appleton, who was last seen at Tops in Newfane. Gregory is known to frequent Fisherman's Park / the Burt Dam, where he likes to fish.
Gregory is described as a Black male, 5-feet-10-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black DC brim hat with black and yellow beanie, brown fishing waders, dark sweatpants and a maroon sweatshirt.
Anyone who has information about Gregory is aksed to call the sheriff's 24-hour number, 716-438-3393.
