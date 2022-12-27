Residents call with a question, a question they have had for years. They show up at the history centers or email the historian's office or talk to historians at the Lockport Community Market. They feel they have something important, something they wondered about. It was about a story that was told to them about Native Americans, or the Underground Railroad, or an old house; it is an interpretation of history. The historians are translators; they listen to the story and try to fit it in with what they know about local history. All the calls and new information are important, and every historian welcomes them, as they often lead to some good history, a piece of the puzzle filled in.
A question about the secret room in a large mansion, an old house, no, it could not be part of the Underground Railroad, for it was built just after the Civil War. However, it is worthy of investigation. There are uses for a secret room. The wealthy family may have been hiding a child with problems. This could have been a “disappointment room.” Family records, outside locks, and often a floor drain are key indicators.
We find there are many stories about local history that are just about correct, there is always a center of truth. However, this is what the residents will tell you, it is what they believe. It is what they were told, and the information that was handed down to them; this a version of our past. Historians have to untangle it and do some research.
Little of the history brought to historian translators is completely inaccurate. As a start it is always best to go to the location and schedule a field trip.
Today’s history came through a local history blog, Vanishingpast.com. A resident posted a question about a well on his extensive property. It was overgrown and it took some time for it to be located. The owner relayed the story that it was used by traveling members of Seneca Nation, Native Americans. He stated the well was stone lined and various dated objects had been found. It looked interesting. So, I reached out to Town of Lockport Historian Jean Linn for consultation and we scheduled a visit for the weekend.
Because of concern about trespassers and safety, the location will not be disclosed. We met with the landowner and proceeded to the well, which was very overgrown with hundreds of willow saplings and covered with decaying timbers. As we pried away the boards, the stone-lined well, about five feet across, in remarkable shape, was revealed. It was full of clear water and reportedly more than 30 feet deep.
The landowner had purchased the property from a much older neighbor who retold the oral history of Native Americans from the east, who had traveled the east/west Lincoln Avenue Extension (then a dirt trail) for decades as they headed toward the Lewiston area. The well had been used with permission and tradition to water the horses and for the travelers to drink. The narrative further states that before hauling up the water from the well the travelers would take a moment to advance an offering in thanks.
The landowner believes there may be some artifacts in and around the well. He would like to preserve the well and find out more about the history. Research was completed on the former owner and land ownership and this information was confirmed. We were left with the story and an actual well, but where do we go for more information?
We were not able to verify the story, however, consultation with local historians and reviewing old maps indicated this would be a likely road for native travelers from the Tonawanda reservation near Akron to use, bypassing the old route on Chestnut Ridge Road and eventually connecting to Cold Springs Road and heading west to Lewiston.
As with a different call a few years ago about another nearby well that is connected to Native American travelers, this story will be archived until further information is uncovered and local historians will have access to the information.
• • •
Thanks to Jean Linn, Town of Lockport historian, and the historians at the Niagara History Center, for their assistance with this report.
Anyone who has a history question can contact Jean at jlinn@elockport.com or me at jamesboles47@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.