Incoming trustees took their oath of office and officers were elected during the Lockport Board of Education’s annual reorganization meeting Thursday.
Newly elected trustees Tracy Caruso and Sterling Pierce Jr. were sworn in, and newly re-elected trustee Leslie Tobin was reinstated, by District Clerk Deborah Coder. Nomination of officers followed immediately afterward and Tobin was the sole nominee for board president. The board’s vote in favor was unanimous.
Jon Linderman was re-elected as board vice president, also by a unanimous vote. There were no other nominations for that post.
Mike Ferraro, a trustee since mid 2021, was elected board secretary.
Board committee seats were assigned as well.
The facilities committee, which oversees maintenance of district buildings, will be chaired by Linderman and staffed by Ferraro, Caruso and Pierce.
The district audit committee membership will be chaired by Kristina Schutt and staffed by Pierce, Caruso and Tobin. The new board president recommended audit committee membership to the new trustees, observing, “It’s a great committee to serve on because you learn so much about the budget process. I think that (the budget) can be overwhelming, but being on audit helped me.”
The membership of the policy and procedures committee is unchanged from 2021-2022: Heather Hare, chair, Martha Kershaw, Renee Cheatham and Tobin.
Tobin also will retain her role as the board’s representative and legislative liaison to the Niagara-Orleans School Boards Association (NOSBA).
“We try to really lobby and advocate for better funding for schools, districts, local control, all those sorts of things,” she said.
Kershaw will continue as the district School Improvement liaison, and Hare remains its legislative liaison to the New York State School Boards Association.
