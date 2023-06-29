The Air Quality Index rating remains at the “red” level in Niagara County today, due to the continued drift of smoke from wildfires in Canada.
The state health and environmental conservation departments issued an air quality advisory for all regions today, after Wednesday advisories aimed at Western and Central New York and eastern Lake Ontario.
Niagara County public health officials reiterated their advice given yesterday: All residents should limit their time outdoors; and remain indoors as much as possible, with doors and windows closed, and use an air purifier or air conditioner with a high efficiency filter. Those who can’t avoid traveling or working outdoors for an extended period should wear an N-95 mask.
The red AQI level signifies air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, meaning members of sensitive or vulnerable groups — people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, teens, pregnant women and outdoor workers — may experience health effects from exposure to fine particulate matter in the air. These people are advised to avoid outdoor physical activity, sports and work, or shift it indoors.
Symptoms of exposure to fine particulate matter include wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, eye-nose-and-throat irritation, sneezing and fatigue.
