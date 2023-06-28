An air quality health advisory is in effect today in Western New York, due to the eastward drift of smoke from wildfires in Canada. The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued advisories for central New York and eastern Lake Ontario as well.
Today’s weather forecast predicts “unhealthy” air quality for Niagara County, and all residents are encouraged to remain indoors as much as possible, with doors and windows closed, according to Paul Dicky, director of environmental health with the county health department. In addition, an air purifier or air conditioner with a high efficiency filter should be used indoors.
When “unhealthy” air quality is predicted, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, teens, pregnant women and outdoor workers are considered vulnerable and should avoid outdoor physical activity, sports and work, Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton counseled.
All people may benefit from limiting time outdoors, by reducing risks and preventing symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, eye-nose-and-throat irritation, sneezing and fatigue. Breathing air polluted with fine particulate matter places strain on the heart and can make heart conditions worse, health officials said.
People who can’t avoid traveling or working outdoors for an extended period are encouraged to wear an N-95 mask.
