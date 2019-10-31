Sometimes party affiliations don't change candidates' priorities.
That may be the case in the 4th Ward, where both Republican Kelly VanDeMark and Democrat Christopher Toland have listed sidewalks, parks and parking among theirs.
Toland identified Altro Park as an area for improvement and said the city should manage its tree more efficiently, such as responding more quickly to tree complaints. He also suggested the city revise its ordinance that requires homeowners to maintain sidewalks.
"I think it’s unrealistic to expect homeowners to take care of their sidewalks," Toland said.
VanDeMark, who held the seat briefly last year while Alderman David Wohleben served as interim mayor, also called for improvements to city parks and playgrounds. She said she would pursue grant funding to add amenities such as a splash pad, a Boys & Girls Club and playground equipment that is accessible to all children, including those with physical disabilities.
"The playgrounds we have have outdated equipment, they’re not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible" VanDeMark said.
VanDeMark was similarly concerned about city sidewalks, saying they should be accessible to residents with disabilities and cleared year-round. She called for the city to form a committee to ensure safety of city sidewalks.
“I think it’s a danger when it’s in the winter months and a kid has to choose between walking on a broken sidewalk with ice or walking in the road," VanDeMark said.
VanDeMark pointed to her prior experience on the council and her position as a senior business analyst at GEICO, saying she is a problem-solver.
“In professional skill as an analyst, all I do all day is solve problems," VanDeMark said.
Toland said at 24, he has a different perspective from the mostly middle-aged council members and candidates. He added he is more attuned to the struggles of millennials who came of working age during the Great Recession.
"I think that perspective is valuable and deserves to be heard just as much as older people," he said.
Christopher Toland
Address: 135 John St.
Age: 24
Occupation: Media production at Buffalo State College, fourth year.
Prior elected office: N/A
Ballot lines: Democratic and Green
Kelly VanDeMark
Address:
Age: 40
Occupation: Senior business analyst at Geico.
Prior elected office: 4th Ward Alderman (appointed to position by former Interim Mayor David Wohleben)
Ballot lines: Republican, Conservative and Independence
