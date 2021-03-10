Toland talks the 4th Ward

Chris Toland is the Democratic candidate for 4th Ward alderman in the City of Lockport. Toland first came to the area for school at UB, which he graduated from and then went on to get an MBA from Medaille College. While he was at UB, he met his wife, Jennifer, and the two raised a family of three children, all Lockport High School alumni.
Toland said he believes that despite the wide margin between the richest and poorest in his district, all voters can be served.
“I think both people essentially want the same thing, whether you have a lot of money or not a lot of money,” he said. “You want a safe place to be, you want a good environment around you, whether it’s the roads, the sidewalks, the trees, the policing presence – everybody essentially wants the same thing. A good place to live and to be able to make a living.”
Toland sees his role as one to investigate issues that residents and businesses have within the city. He noted that some business owners are having a hard time staying open in Lockport.
“I’d like to understand why is the city so difficult to have a business in and what we can do to change that so we can have more businesses on Main Street,” he said. “That’s another thing I’d like to look into and work on.”
“We’re not the richest city around and we need to attract more businesses, so we have a bigger tax base, so the city can do things it needs to do as far as our budget. Our taxes are quite high but we’re still short to fund everything that needs to be funded,” Toland said.
Two things, Toland would like to focus on during his term as alderman are infrastructure and youth programs.
“I’ve volunteered a lot through the years and I see a lot of things I like about the city and a lot of things I’d like to see a little more action for,” he said, citing the two areas. “Sometimes you have to put yourself out there and be part of the solution.”
Toland believes that in terms of infrastructure, the streets and sidewalks need attention.
“Things in the city that are really out of control,” he explained.
As far as the youth are concerned, Toland said the skatepark was a good addition, but that even before the pandemic hit there wasn’t much to offer the youth, and that isn’t right.
“There’s keeping them off the streets and stuff, but also things for them to socialize with each other in a good setting. My wife said that when she was young, they used to have dances at the Y and stuff. They just don’t have stuff like that now.”
Toland is a government contractor and is also involved in law enforcement. Not only is he a reserve deputy for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, he also volunteers his time to help with events in the Town of Niagara’s special police.
“It’s a little difficult to get people to come out in vote if it’s not a presidential election,” Toland concluded. “But if I have the opportunity to talk to enough people, I think I have a good shot.”
