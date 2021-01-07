Tom Seaman has been named the town attorney for the Town of Lockport, replacing his brother, newly installed Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman.
Tom Seaman will be paid about $120,000 a year in his new post.
Seaman, 41, a 1997 graduate of Lockport High School, attended Notre Dame University before graduating from the University at Buffalo Law School.
For more than a decade, Seaman undertook civil litigation for municipalities throughout the Buffalo area. He has been the Town of Lewiston's attorney for the past 1-1/2 years.
Seaman ultimately followed in his brother's and father's foot steps, joining the law firm Seaman Norris, LLC in Lockport in March 2019. Seaman's dad, Daniel, is a past Lockport town attorney as well.
Town Supervisor Mark Crocker said one of the reasons for naming Seaman to the post was to maintain services with the Seaman Norris law firm.
“Tom's a former town prosecutor and has done a great job, so because of Tom's experience we decided to offer it to him for continuity's sake. He'll be a good fit for us,” Crocker said.
Seaman said he looks forward to working with the town board.
“I'm honored that the board has put their trust in me and that they felt I was the most qualified person for this position and work,” he said.
Seaman's appointment and other appointments were approved by the town board on Wednesday during its annual reorganization meeting. Among them:
— David J. Haylett Jr. was named a town prosecutor. The part-time post pays $21,000 per year.
— Lumsden & McCormick accounting firm was named the town's auditor. Lumsden & McCormick has a new, four-year contract with the town. It will receive $18,500 this year and a 2% increase in years two through four.
The board also approved a town employee mileage reimbursement rate of 56 cents per mile. The rate was increased by about penny over the 2020 rate, according to Crocker.
