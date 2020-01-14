Tom Sy goes to work for the Town of Lockport

The Lockport Town Board has chosen a new economic development coordinator and director of the town's Industrial Development Agency.
Thomas A. Sy, 59, succeeds Marc Smith, who retired from the posts on Jan. 8.
Sy recently retired from the CEO's post at Aspire, one of the region's largest human services agencies, after a 20-year stint there.
Sy, who was a member of the town IDA board of directors for 14 years and is a past board chairman, began working full-time for the town this past Thursday.
In a Tuesday interview, Sy said he came out of retirement to keep himself busy and active, and he's looking forward to promoting economic development in the town.
Sy's salary is $80,000; the town and the IDA are each paying half, according to town Supervisor Mark Crocker. Sy will also serve as the town's grant writer, within the scope of his duties as the economic development coordinator, Crocker added.
While he led Aspire, Sy spearheaded numerous major initiatives for the organization including the renaming/branding of Aspire from United Cerebral Palsy of WNY, capital campaigns to support expansion of Aspire's Center for Learning, construction of a health center in Cheektowaga and development of Aspire's headquarters in Getzville.
