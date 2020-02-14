Tonawanda Coke site accepted into state's brownfield cleanup program

The former Tonawanda Coke Corp. site has been accepted into New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program and, under a new consent order with Honeywell International, the company will be responsible for the cleanup of other sections of the former plant site, state officials announced this week.
New York state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Friday agreements with Riverview Innovation & Technology Campus, Inc. and Honeywell that he said will "provide a successful path forward" in the removal of contamination at the site while facilitating the area’s redevelopment to benefit the community.
“I am proud of the lead role DEC took in permanently shuttering Tonawanda Coke to protect the environment and public health of Western New York communities,” Seggos said. “Now, with the agreements announced today, DEC will ensure the former plant site will be responsibly and aggressively cleaned up under the state’s strict standards so that it can be redeveloped and help contribute to the region’s economy.”
The Tonawanda Coke plant was shuttered in October 2018. DEC had taken legal action to revoke the company’s air permits due to continuing violations that jeopardized the environment and public health of the surrounding community.
DEC officials said the agreement announced on Friday formally accepts Riverview’s application into the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program following a thorough review of application materials by the agency and an extended opportunity for public comment.
State officials said Riverview’s next steps include the submission of a remedial investigation work plan to DEC, which will be made available for public review and comment prior to being finalized. Riverview must also develop a citizen participation plan that enables the public to participate more fully in decisions that affect their health as the cleanup progresses. Following DEC’s approval of the work plan, state officials said Riverview will begin immediately investigating the Tonawanda Coke site for contaminants that will require cleanup. Riverview will then embark on a schedule to clean up the site under DEC’s monitoring and oversight. Once the cleanup is completed, estimated by 2024, Riverview plans to redevelop the property as a data center campus on the footprint of the former Tonawanda Coke facility.
In addition, DEC officials also announced the execution of a consent order under the State Superfund Program with Honeywell International, which accepted responsibility for the cleanup of three separate sections–called Operable Units—on the Tonawanda Coke property that are outside of the BCP boundary. DEC officials said the agency will ensure Honeywell fully investigates and remediates those portions of the property that constitute the Superfund sites.
The State’s Superfund and Brownfield Cleanup programs offer legal enforcement tools to ensure the polluters pay and sites get cleaned up and reused in a timely manner, according to state officials. The cleanups will be strategically designed to safeguard the town of Tonawanda and the nearby Niagara River from environmental harm and will provide flexibility for future redevelopment and help meet the needs of local planning and development agencies, DEC officials said.
DEC officials said the agency will continue to work closely and transparently with the Tonawanda community throughout the cleanup process. They said there will be multiple opportunities for public input to ensure the community has a voice in the implementation of both the Superfund and BCP cleanups.
Jackie James Creedon, founder of the grassroots group Citizen Science Community Resources, Inc., said, said she was pleased with the DEC announcements.
"Our communities need to move forward and heal, and this decision will allow us to do that. We also intend to be actively engaged in the process going forward to make sure we get a safe and thorough clean up," she said.
Documents related to the BCP cleanup and documents related to the State Superfund cleanup can be found at DEC’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.