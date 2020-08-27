A closed-for-repairs section of Tonawanda Creek Road in Pendleton is reopening to two-way traffic on Friday.
The section between Irish Road and Campbell Boulevard is the last piece of the two-county Tonawanda Creek slope stabilization and roadway reconstruction effort affecting infrastructure in Pendleton, Lockport and Clarence.
The Pendleton piece, affecting about 2.5 miles of road, cost $4.1 million. The first 0.7 mile at the Campbell Boulevard end was milled and overlaid with two courses of asphalt, and the remainder was reconstructed. Two-way traffic on the stretch had been blocked since April.
“This was a great partnership between Erie and Niagara counties and I thank the Niagara County Department of Public Works for taking the lead in getting all this work done on time and under budget,” Niagara County Legislator Toni Nemi said. “Tonawanda Creek Road is no longer a winding country road along the creek ... . Pendleton is a growing community and we must invest in our infrastructure to keep up with that growth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.