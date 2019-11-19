A group of community members looking to rebuild the Rail Yard skate park as an all-concrete skate park received a major boost over the weekend, with the award of up to $300,000 from the Tony Hawk Foundation.
The foundation offered a matching grant of up to $250,000, plus a $50,000 grant that does not require matching funds.
John Craig, chairman of Lockport Community Services, said the community has 1 year to raise $250,000 to secure the maximum matching grant.
"There is a lot more work to be done," he said.
Lockport Community Services and Friends of the Railyard Skate Park are currently working on a comprehensive development plan for fundraising. Craig added that the groups will get together to go over the path forward once Lockport Community Services receives the formal agreement from the Tony Hawk Foundation.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the one-year fundraising period begins once the contract is signed, which she expects to happen by the end of November.
Roman said repairs were done to the existing wooden skate park this year to make it safe to use again. An all-concrete skate park would require less maintenance.
Craig said he is "pretty confident" that skatepark supporters will meet the $250,000 fundraising goal.
"(It) seems like a lot, but I think if we break it into chunks we can get there," he said.
LCS is looking into applying for state and philanthropic grants, he added.
The estimated cost to construct an all-concrete skatepark is $500,000.
