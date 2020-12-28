A year after filing for bankruptcy, the news was a bit better for Eastern Niagara Hospital in 2020.
In October, Catholic Health representatives announced that a new “Memorial Hospital" was coming to the Lockport area.
Officials said construction is expected to begin next year with a planned completion date of 2023. The construction of the $37 million, one-story Lockport Memorial on 20 to 25 acres of land will feature 37,000 square feet of space and will include “state-of-the-art emergency room services and 12 in-patient private rooms, as well as specialty services that will include women's and orthopedic services.
The location of Lockport Memorial Hospital has not yet been determined.
The new facility will be “centrally located in Lockport, officials said, preserving local health care for more than 80,000 residents in the surrounding community,” and it will serve as a “campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital,” which is part of Catholic Health.
ENH filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2019 after reporting a $10 million deficit. The hospital then closed its inpatient child and adolescent psychiatric unit, after earlier closing its maternity unit and all remaining operations at its Newfane campus except the Reflections chemical dependency program, which was returned to Lockport.
Catholic Health announced its intention to acquire ENH in October and develop a new, smaller hospital with “state of the art” emergency services, 12 in-patient private rooms, specialty services including women’s and orthopedic services and an emphasis on outpatient care. Pending approval of the bankruptcy court,.
Eastern Niagara Hospital president Anne McCaffrey has asserted that the East Avenue campus will remain open and operational until the new hospital is built.
“We still have our medical/surgical unit for inpatient care, a 30-bed chemical dependency unit, full radiology services, cardiac services, laboratory, etc., as well as the Emergency Department, of course,” she said in December.
Eastern Niagara Hospital did announce plans to close its surgery and ICU departments on Dec. 12, a move that will affect about 80 employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.