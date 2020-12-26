The early days of the COVID-19 took a heavy toll on the local economy — particularly New York, the nation's epicenter for the contagion in late March and early April.
In late March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the shutdown of all “non-essential businesses” in the state. Grocery stores, health care facilities, pharmacies, transportation and banks and other financial institutions, utilities, media and warehouse operations were all deemed essential.
The move hit a host of businesses hard. Restaurants and bars were ordered closed, though customers could still purchase takeout orders. Still, many eateries were forced to layoff staff or remain closed.
In late March a $2 trillion federal stimulus legislation addressing the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 emergency provided $15.5 billion in payments to New Yorkers with another $15 billion headed to health care facilities and state and local governments.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, called the legislation "the largest rescue package in American history."
Federal government payments of $1,200 to income-eligible individuals and $2,400 to couples accounts for $15.5 billion of the aid heading to New York.
In addition, the CARES Act provided unemployed individual, even those who are traditionally not eligible for unemployment like the self-employed or business owners, an extra $600 a week through July 31.
Restrictions lessened for local business in early June, when the region went into Phase II of the state’s reopening plan. Businesses like barber shops could reopen with some restrictions in place.
Closed since March, the U.S/Canadian border would remain shut through the rest of 2020, further putting a strain on the local economy.
Many local businesses were still stressed as the state appeared to be moving in the right direction through the summer and early falls — then came in the “micro-cluster.”
Cuomo announced in early November that the Western New York region's high infection rate was an area of concern and will result in the design of a micro-cluster strategy. The strategy categorizes areas into specific zones - yellow (precautionary), orange (warning) and red (severe).
About a week later, a pair of local restaurants announced temporary closings and some, like Crazy Jake’s in North Tonawanda, closed for good.
A new aid package is on hold in Washington.
