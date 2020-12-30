Some called it the most polarizing election of a generation.
The presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden certainly stirred divisiveness and drew voters to the polls — even before election day.
For the first time, New Yorkers were able to vote early in the presidential election. And despite issues related to the coronavirus, a great many folks took advantage of the opportunity.
The first day of early voting, Oct. 24, saw long lines at sites in Niagara County, including St. John de LaSalle Center in Niagara Falls and the Cornell Cooperate Extension 4-H Center building in Lockport.
More than 20,000 “early votes” were cast in this year’s general election, according to Niagara County Board of Election commissioners Jennifer Sandonato and Lora Allen.
Early voting, which concluded locally a week later, garnered 20,654 total votes from Niagara County residents, the commissioners said. The number is just shy of 15% of the 138,640 officially registered voters in the county.
Splitting those numbers down by the two early voting polling sites in this county, slightly more than half the early votes — 10,635 (51.5%) — were cast at the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Center Building in Lockport, while 10,019 (48.5%) early votes were cast at the St. John de LaSalle Center in Niagara Falls.
When all was said and done, election day ended on a quiet note — with voters on both sides wondering who had won the presidential election.
Critical battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania remained without declared winners, leaving both Trump and Biden short of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
It wasn’t until several days later that Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that grew as ballots continued to be counted.
Trump seized on delays in processing the vote in some states to falsely allege voter fraud and argue that his rival was trying to seize power — an extraordinary charge by a sitting president trying to sow doubt about a bedrock democratic process.
Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
In Niagara County, three of every four registered voters cast ballots in the general election, according to final results posted by the county Board of Elections.
After counting of absentee and affidavit ballots, President Donald Trump remained the favorite of Niagara County voters, garnering 56,068 votes (54%) to Joe Biden’s 46,029 votes (44%).
The absentee and affidavit ballots helped narrow the gap for Biden. At the close of polling on Nov. 3, when only live votes were counted, Trump was further ahead, with 58% of the vote compared to Biden’s 39.5%.
Nationwide, President-Elect Biden grabbed 51.1% of the vote to Trump’s 47.2%.
