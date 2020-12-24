Facing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, local health care workers have been challenged like never before.
"There are new challenges every day that we never would have anticipated," Dr. Amy Wojciechowski said earlier this year of the COVID-19 virus.
The co-lead on the infectious disease and infection prevention team at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center was one of dozens of local doctors and health care workers on the front lines, battling the virus and the COVID-19 disease that it breeds.
What creates the greatest challenge for those in the health care field here is the newness of the virus.
"This (virus) has only been here five months now, and we're having to make decisions with limited information," Wojciechowski said. "We know about some similar viruses, so we can make some assumptions. And the research has been going at warp speed."
Added Heather Domanski, the clinical coordinator in memorial's emergency room, ”In emergency medicine, you never know what's going to walk through the door, you never know what you're going to be facing. All we had here were the horror stories from China and New York City."
And even those stories didn't adequately the paint the grim reality of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
"ER nurses are pretty unflappable," Domanski said, "but this came close."
Over at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Danielle Lewis, a 14-year veteran in the field of nursing and has spent nine of those years in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said the nurses had formed a circle of support for those who have seen what this virus has done and understand the feelings brought on by "being in it."
"In the ICU of St. Mary's we work as a team," she said. "We are team members, so we don't let each other fall or drown. We'll stand and help each other out. (Even) if it's not our own assignment. We don't let each other sink. We just get things done and stick together. That's the main thing."
Then there was the concern of contracting the very virus they were fighting.
Dr. Jennifer Rogers and Ginny Fitch, RN, the director of emergency medicine and a nurse treating patients in Eastern Niagara Hospital’s emergency room, admitted to worrying about their potential to contract COVID-19 in the early days of the virus.
They said one word kept coming back again and again while they and their colleagues did their jobs.
That word was “preparation.”
Facing the threat of a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease, they said everyone at ENH practiced preparation daily, as if their lives depended on it, because it did.
“I think everybody is always a little nervous about getting the virus or, worse, spreading it to someone you love,” Rogers said. “You just take it day-by-day.”
The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18 locally is the start of a distribution effort with plans calling for frontline hospital staff members, including nurses and technicians serving patient needs, to receive their shots along with nursing home residents and staff and providers, including physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
While local health workers have confronted the virus, there have been several public and private demonstrations of support throughout the year, including military flyovers and donations of food and even PPE, in the early days of the pandemic.
On National Nurses Day in the Falls, city officials offered a public show of support for health care workers outside of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
While some of the medical center support staff displayed signs that said, "Nurses Rock" or "Thank You Nurses," a group of Falls firefighters unfurled a banner emblazoned with the words, "We Love Our Nurses."
"Our hospital is doing a really fabulous job with the patients impacted by the virus," Mayor Robert Restaino said. "We should appreciate nurses every year, but this is an amazing display of heroism and selflessness. This nurses week takes on so much more importance."
