On March 16, as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold of the region, Heart, Love and Soul food pantry on Ontario Avenue went into emergency operation.
That day the food pantry served 80 hot meals.
By the end of March, that number had jumped to 150 daily hot meals.
Similar stories came from just about every organization serving the less fortunate in the region.
The need only grew from March.
At the start of April, more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits — doubling a record high set just one week earlier. By the end of April, roughly 30.3 million people had filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began.
The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls’ food distribution program served 932 families during the month of April— more than it served during the entire 2019 calendar year.
In a letter to the editor, Major Steve Carroll said while the need didn’t decline, the community came to their aid. “First it was Target and the Little Bakery, then several of our restaurants called to donate their fresh food when they had to close their dining rooms. As the summer went on, The United way of Greater Niagara, Feedmore WNY and other local foundations provided resources so we could continue to serve. To date, we have now served 116,172 meals through the end of September. “
At Heart, Love and Soul, a number of donors were paying for bulk meals for 50 to 100 people, which they buy from local restaurants and deliver to Heart & Soul.
Others lending a hand included the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County (CCE) which hosted several busy Farmers-to-Families food box giveaways throughout the year.
Local residents gave more than money or food donations, though.
Among them was Gina Guido-Redden of Olcott who created for her Community Sourced PPE: Operation Sewing Squad early on in the pandemic. The group sewed up masks which went to whoever requested them, including area hospitals such as Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital, Medina Hospital and Niagara Hospice, as well as many nursing homes, grocery stores, local businesses and law enforcement agencies.
The group hit the 12,000 mark in early April as the project continued to grow.
In a span of 20 days, about 50 organizations were served, including troops at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station which received more than 400 masks.
