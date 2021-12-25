It was a project that was 40 years in the making. The recently completed Olcott Harbor breakwall was completed in October and was intended to calm the Lake Ontario waters in order to mitigate damage caused by storms and fluctuating water levels.
Olcott and its surrounding coastal area experienced severe flooding in 2017, and 2019 which ended up helping gain support for the construction of a breakwall for the harbor, as such a structure could potentially mitigate such damage if it were to happen again.
It also represents a final crowning achievement for Newfane’s outgoing town supervisor Timothy Hornburg. Horanburg, who’s been in office for approximately 37 years, had been trying to get a breakwall for Olcott Harbor since the 1980s. Individuals like Horanburg and David Hedley, the owner of Hedley Boat Co. had struggled for years to find support and funding for such a project.
After the prior flooding that afflicted the area, Horanburg managed to get support for funding the construction of a breakwall from then Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who visited the flooded area in 2019.
The July groundbreaking of the breakwall was attended by then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul who would become governor only weeks later, as well as county Legislator John Syracuse, who would win the election to be the new town supervisor of Newfane later that year.
At the completion ceremony in October, Horanburg operated the controls to place the last stone in the breakwall, capping off a long time aspiration of his. He was later presented with a plaque dedicated to him and his efforts from Hedley.
Since its completion, citizens have already taken notice of the breakwall's success at calming the Harbor, and mitigating the usual damage that would normally have been caused by storms. Whitecaps are unable to get into the harbor, and Hedley Boat Co, and the Olcott Yacht Club were reported to be planning on making new boat slips in the harbor which they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to before.
The break wall represents the completion of a longstanding accomplishment that can protect the community of Olcott from flooding, as well as other damages caused by storms and climate change. It is also a significant achievement to Horanburg, who will be leaving office at the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.