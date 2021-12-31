Throughout 2021 questions of race and racism have rocked the nation. With the killing of George Floyd and subsequent trials of the police officers held responsible, the Lockport community was also wracked with its own battle of how to move forward in the continuing aftermath of Troy Hodge's death in 2019, as well as issues within the school district.
One piece of history in 2021 for the entire Lockport community was the renaming of Aaron Mossell Junior High School, formerly North Park Junior High School.
Mossell was a pivotal figure in the years after the Civil War where he and his son, Charles, organized the movement towards the integration of the Lockport schools over a hundred years before the Supreme Court ruled on “separate but equal” segregation.
Mossell was noted to be an entrepreneur who donated bricks from his business to build many of the houses in Lockport, as well as schools and churches, and in March a petition was started to rename the school.
Vincent Davis addressed the BOE as a part of the committee assembled by the school board to study the issue.
“Not because he was rich. Not because he was successful. Not because he was Black, but because he saw the potential in every individual to achieve,” Davis said. “He did everything in his power to provide everyone with that opportunity.”
The official renaming of the school occurred in August of 2021, two months after the committee gave the recommendation to make the change.
Meanwhile, even as the historic trailblazer was honored, parents of Black students were battling what they saw as a critical part of their children’s school lives.
In August, the Lockport School Board of Education approved their school safety monitors to carry concealed weapons. The decision was the final result of months’ worth of protest by parents in the Black community, as well as allies.
The monitor positions were taken by retired police officers after a year of their absence.
“I don’t think they need to have weapons at all. Not with this climate, right now. I don’t agree with that,” School Board Trustee Renee Cheatham said the afternoon before a rally was scheduled at the district’s building in May.
“These kids are already coming back with a whole lot of anxiety and mental health issues, because they’ve been away from each other for so long,” she continued. “You’re going to put all these kids into school with these armed (monitors)? I don’t care if it’s concealed or not.”
Also being debated was the school administration’s handling of a state grant called the My Brother’s Keeper Grant. Parents were livid when it was announced that the district had been pursuing and had named out-of-town agencies to engage with Black men and boys of color in the schools with the goal of achieving academic success, but did nothing to inform the Black community and the families of the students affected by the grant.
Their voices were heard all the way in Albany, and Anael Alston of the New York State Education Department came to Lockport. He spoke, not only with the BOE, but also attended a forum at a local church to engage with parents and concerned community members.
Alston recommended the creation of an advisory board to steer the grant and said he and his team would be reviewing the grant in the months to come.
“The next time I come,” he said. “I would ask that we be celebrating something we’ve done.”
On all of this, the shadow cast by Hodge’s death was evident. In March, the State Attorney General Letitia James released a report on Hodge’s death. It alleges no criminal wrongdoing, but did see room for improvement on the handling of the 911 call by the Lockport police.
Mayor Michelle Roman, when asked by the US&J whether the city has followed the Attorney General’s report, said the city has addressed the report. She cited improved training for police, improved body and car cameras, policy updates, improved communication between county and city departments, as well as community forum and partnerships between the police and community.
Still, ongoing legal proceedings are pending as the city battles with the police union – Lockport Hickory Club Police Benevolent Association – to discipline the officers involved with Hodge’s death, as well as, the lawsuits brought forward by the family of Troy Hodge against the officers and the police department as a whole.
“The area where the most negotiation – that is taking place still – is the reforms the family is insisting on,” Attorney for the Hodge family Joe Morath said. “My personal opinion: if it was a case just about a dollar amount, the case would’ve settled. There are some reforms and some things the family wants to see happening.”
Morath said the family feels the reforms are the most important aspect of any lawsuit. They include training to follow body camera guidelines, which was lacking in Hodge’s arrest, as well as training in implicit bias and mental health calls.
“There’s a pretty good list of items which we will be submitting to the city,” Morath said.
