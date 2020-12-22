The year began with news that the New York State Attorney General’s Office had no update on its investigation into the death of Troy Hodge while in police custody.
The New York Attorney General’s office is investigating Hodge’s death, on June 16, 2019, per a 2015 mandate from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the office prosecute all police-involved deaths of civilians who were or might have been unarmed.
Six months later, family members of Troy Hodge led a candlelight vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.
After five more months of silence, the case was pushed back into the forefront Dec. 4 with the release of five riveting and disturbing clips, captured on the night of Hodge’s encounter with police by the body cams and dashboard cameras of Lockport Police officers and Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Thomas Burton, the attorney representing three of the four involved officers, has said that he does not believe any of the officers will face criminal charges as a result of a pending investigation by the New York Attorney General. Burton has also previously indicated that there are “no statutory, penal law or departmental policy violations” to be found in the officers’ response that night.
On Dec. 4, Burton said the release of the videos will not harm his clients.
“Not when its put in context of what happened,” Burton said. “It is a tiny snippet that does not show the acute cocaine intoxication and, additionally, no (medical examiner) has found police conduct did anything to asphyxiate Mr. Hodge. Everything shows this was an excited delirium outcome with someone with an overdose of cocaine.”
The Gazette has not been able to independently confirm the medical information supplied by Burton.
Morath said the video reinforces the family’s contention that the responding officers were negligent and demonstrated “inappropriate” conduct in their handling of the encounter. He argued that Hodge was “clearly not a threat” while he was laying on the ground and suggested that the officers actions contributed to Hodge’s death.
On the day body camera videos were released, City of Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said she and Chief of Police Steven Abbott have been working together on guidelines, training procedures and technological tools, including a body camera for each police officer.
On Dec. 17, a survey of residents in the city's Police Policy Review, cited a negative public perception of the police department, especially within the local Black community
“The main things people want is more transparency, better training and oversight,” Roman said in addressing the 86-page report. She added that the city has “tried multiple avenues” to expand its recruitment process and attract non-white police officer candidates.
A spokesperson for the attorney general on Dec. 4 declined to offer additional comment about the status of her office’s now-18-month-long investigation into the Hodge incident.
