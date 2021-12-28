Lockport is getting a new hospital. Catholic Health is in the process of constructing a new campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, which will be replacing the aging Eastern Niagara Hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.
Earlier this year, Catholic Health bought 104 acres of land from Hall’s Apple Farm, where this new hospital will be constructed, off South Transit Road between Shimer Drive and Ruhlmann Road. The permit for the hospital was approved in July by the New York State Department of Health. The project will cost $65 million with the new hospital being built, furnished and equipped.
The 60,000-square foot campus is expected to have state-of-the-art health care facilities, which are to include modern inpatient, emergency, imaging, and lab services. It will also include offices for primary care, women's health, and other specialist practices, as well as an emergency helicopter pad. Catholic Health is intending this hospital to be a hub for the healthcare needs of the greater Niagara County.
Mount St. Mary’s is intended to function as an increasingly popular type of hospital, called a “micro-hospital,” or “neighborhood hospital.” Rather than focusing on the old-fashioned method of prioritizing a high number of hospital beds and being able to treat any kind of ailment at once, the “micro-hospital” is intended to be more focused on specialist practices.
The reasoning behind the need for this new hospital is due to changing health care demands from those in the region. Eastern Niagara Hospital’s design for prioritizing quantity is no longer what corresponds with the needs of those in the region. This new facility will be better equipped to cater to specific needs. Catholic Health is currently working closely with Eastern Niagara during this transitionary period, as they will remain open until the new hospital is ready.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new hospital was held on Hall’s Apple Farm in November. Leadership from Catholic Health, local politicians, as well as Eastern Niagara Hospital CEO Anne McCaffery, and Hall’s Apple Farm owner Bob Hall. Guests were brought out to the groundbreaking site on a hayride, and were given apples and apple pie from Hall’s. Bob Hall has emphasized that work will continue on their farm, and that their business wasn’t going anywhere.
All involved are hopeful that this new hospital complex will be able to revitalize how healthcare is performed in the region. Mount St. Mary’s is expected to be completed in 2023.
