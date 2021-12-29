The final decision of the Town of Lockport Town Board to allow Karl Kowalski of Maverick Farms to lease land to Renewable Properties, a solar energy company which would erect solar panels on 45-acres of his land, was met with relief by Kowalski and his family. The Kowalski’s will now be able to keep the organic dairy farm in the family’s future with the funds raised by the deal.
Protesters of the imminent solar farm installation were of many ways of life. Farmers of the land and city workers who live in the town came together to try to stop the installation, which they said would ruin everything from the destruction of farming soils, as well as the view on their commute to work or outside their front door.
In other towns around the county, new solar laws were voted through in an effort to keep land with “prime” agriculture soil from becoming sites of solar development. In Newfane, the northernmost portion of the town was declared off limits to large-scale solar energy generation, as well as, prime farmland soil. The reasoning behind both rules was that the character of Newfane as a farming town would be forever changed by the influx of solar panels.
The Town of Cambria also passed a similar law, for its own character, by keeping the land north of the escarpment solar panel free, as well as off limits for farmable land in the town.
Cambria is also the site for a proposed 900-acre solar farm by Cypress Creek Renewables.
In the Town of Somerset, AES held open houses to figure out the community’s feelings regarding a 1,000-acre solar farm on the site of the former Somerset Coal Power Plant.
Some of the residents were wholly against the idea, noting suspicions that if the project failed, their town would be holding the bag for the cleanup. Others were interested in using the land at the power plant was a good utilization of land largely useless for farming purposes.
Land for the 2,000-acre proposed Ridge View Solar project by EDF Renewables in the Town of Hartland has also found farmers willing to lease, but the project is currently in limbo. Hartland Supervisor Ross Annable said that the project is still being pursued, but the company has not submitted its application and probably will wait until Fall of 2022 to do so.
In the meantime, Annable said a report had been compiled by the Town of Hartland to address issues regarding the project and would be made available for the public after the new year. If the project does go through, the Town, County and School District would split $1 million each year from EDF.
At the county level, the Niagara County Legislature passed a local law targeting manufacturers of solar panels to submit plans how the panels will be recycled should they break or stop working.
Called a “stewardship plan” the failure to submit such plans could lead to steep fines for the manufacturers. Installers or retailers of the panels would also be served with a written notice and lose the ability to sell or install any panels if a plan is not submitted by the manufacturer.
Opposition to solar projects came to a head in June of 2021 after the Towns of Cambria and Somerset joined other municipalities and activist groups across the state in a lawsuit challenging the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES), a state agency created to approve solar arrays, also known as solar farms, which critics say takes away from the right of municipalities’ to allow or prohibit such developments within their jurisdiction.
The lawsuit asserted that ORES did not take into account public input in its regulations, but was ultimately thrown out of court in October. Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis said the decision may be appealed.
