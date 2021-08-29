A top-prize winning Take 5 Evening lottery ticket was sold Saturday night at the 7-Eleven at 6802 Buffalo Ave.
The winning ticket is worth $44,222.
Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
