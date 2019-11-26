Mount St. Mary’s was the only hospital in Niagara County to receive an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s recently released fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade Report of more than 2,600 hospitals across the country. This is the third consecutive “A” for the Catholic Health hospital since fall of 2018, making it the quality and patient safety leader in Niagara County.
Straight “A” hospitals are a rare breed, with less than 8 percent of hospitals in New York state earning Leapfrog’s current top grade, according to a release from the hospital.
The rating system is based on how well hospitals protect patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. The grades are calculated by a national expert panel and are peer reviewed before release. They’re based on 28 safety measures, such as responsiveness of staff, infection rates and how frequently foreign objects like sponges or tools are accidentally left in patients undergoing surgery.
“Our health care team at Mount St. Mary’s continues to offer excellent care, focused on quality and patient safety. Leapfrog awards the top safety grade to the highest-performing hospitals, and we are proud not only to be the only “A” in Niagara County, but also amongst such a small percentage of high-performers in New York state,” said C.J. Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Leapfrog Group’s continued recognition of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital as a top-rated hospital is a direct result of the hard work and compassionate care of the nurses, physicians, associates, and volunteers who have a dedicated focus on quality and patient safety.
Added Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, “ ‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error. It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”
Based in Washington, DC, the Leapfrog Group is a leading industry watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The letter grade scoring system allows consumers to quickly assess the safety of their local hospital at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org to make more informed health care decisions.
