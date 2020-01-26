Tops celebrates 25 years of business in Medina

MEDINA — Current personnel, former employees and local officials gathered to help Tops Friendly Market celebrate the Maple Ridge Road store’s 25th anniversary recently.
A time capsule was sealed in the corner of the building when the store was opened on Jan. 17, 1995. Twenty-five years later, to the day, the capsule was removed by John Leible, the store’s first manager who was there when ground was broken for it.
Leible spent 15 years with Tops, retiring from the store that he opened, said Darlene Bowman, customer service manager.
Bowman, deli manager Cheryl Gavenda, overnight bakery associate Patti Farewell, grocery clerk Jeff Farewell, dairy/frozen manager Don Barnard and fuel associate Peter Huth have all been with the store since it opened.
“This is like my home,” Bowman said, gesturing to the store around her.
Current store manager Scott Fumanti welcomed the small crowd that watched as Leible and Barnard removed the time capsule.
“Special events like this allow us to reflect on past accomplishments, good times, bad times and moments that brought Tops workers together as a family,” Fumanti said. “Every journey becomes a milestone, and those milestones are an occasion for our celebration. This time capsule is now a piece of our history and a reason to reflect.”
A milestone is less of a date and more of a definition, Fumanti added.
“What defines Tops in Medina is that the community of Medina 25 years ago welcomed Tops, and we in turn became the true definition of community, loyalty and especially family,” he said. “Our accomplishments at Tops for more than 25 years was measured by the community of Medina. And for that, we thank you.”
Dignitaries invited to witness the time capsule opening included Mayor Mike Sidari, police chief Chad Kenward, and Kathy Blackburn and Michael Robinson, representing the Medina Area Partnership.
