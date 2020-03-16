Tops confirms positive virus case at Williamsville headquarters

Tops Friendly Markets has confirmed a positive case for Covid-19 at its corporate headquarters in Williamsville.
In a release issued early Monday, company officials confirmed that an associate who works out of the office tested positive late in the evening on Saturday. The company said the employee is under self-quarantine at a personal residence and last reported to work on March 9.
The company indicated that the employee had limited contact with fellow co-workers at the corporate office and held a "non-retail position." As a result, the company said the employee had no contact outside of the office building with Tops stores, warehouses or any other facilities tied to the firm.
"Tops has been in open communication with the Erie County Department of Health and will continue to take all appropriate measures to mitigate potential exposure opportunities and to ensure the safest environment possible for our associates and for our customers," the statement from the company reads.
Tops indicated that it has shared the information with all of its associates as well as simple measures they should take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases. In addition, the company took immediate steps to completely sanitize the corporate offices prior to the opening of business Monday.
"We will also be implementing additional restrictions on third-party access to corporate headquarters. We wish to reassure our associates as well as the community that in this difficult and uncertain period we will remain in open communication with you as we all work to contain the spread of this virus," the statement from the company indicated.
