Tops Friendly Markets will cut the ribbon on its $1.5 million renovation project at the Wrights Corners store next week. It's the 20th Tops store in western New York to receive a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
As part of its grand reopening, the store will offer chances to win prizes including a $1,000 Tops gift card for food and fuel, a weekend staycation at Wilson Boatyard Marina, and a wine sampling excursion at Black Willow Winery. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 8.
"From updated new exterior paint with decorative awnings, to a new bottle redemption center, almost everything inside and outside of the store has been touched," Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops Friendly Markets, said in a Tuesday news release. "Energy efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, expanded state-of-the-art self-check outs, renovated customer restrooms, and new interior décor add to the refreshed and contemporary experience."
Store manager Rick Dunne said the Wrights Corners store is now focused on offering a variety of affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options. Alongside expanded deli, carryout cafe and produce areas, there's a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, an increased assortment of fresh baked goods and a "healthy hydration" section. In addition, the store has increased its supplies of antibiotic-free meat, plant based foods, sustainable seafoods, certified organic and gluten-free offerings.
To commemorate its grand reopening, Sautter said the store will make $500 donations to five local charitable organizations: The Niagara County Sheriff's All Star Program, Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company, NiaCAP's Lockport food pantry and clothes closet, Lockport Family YMCA and Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue.
