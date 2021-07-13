“Touch a Truck” will be held today from 10 a.m. to noon at Outwater Park. Youth are encouraged to interact with a variety of vehicles including police and fire vehicles, as well as garbage trucks, towing trucks, rigging vehicles, and even the zamboni from the ice rink.
The event’s sponsors include Clark’s Rigging, Cornerstone CFCU Arena, Harrington’s Tow Service, Modern Disposal, as well as City of Lockport and Niagara County Department’s of Public Works, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and Lockport Fire and Police departments.
“We are hoping to inspire youth to think about a career in a skilled trade, first responders or other vital areas needed for our community to thrive,” Mayor Michelle Roman said.
Free baby cones will be available from Pete’s Ice Cream Truck.
