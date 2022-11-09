The Town of Lockport will be voting on a proposal to switch refuse carriers for 2023 at tonight’s Town Board meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. There will be no public hearing for this action.
According to Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker, the former refuse carrier did not announce its decision to stop its service at the rates the town had been paying until 120 days before Dec. 31, the end of the contract.
Waste Management has been with the town since before Crocker’s 15 years on the board as councilman and supervisor. In a short letter dated Aug. 31, from Waste Management to Crocker, the company made its intent known, blaming “economic factors,” for its decision.
“While we are proud of our work in the town, there are several economic factors that prohibit us from being able to extend,” reads the letter. “It is our hope to retain the work with the town through negotiation of the terms and conditions or through bid so that we may continue to provide world-class service that you have come to know.”
Crocker said that the town was “forced” to choose and choose fast.
“We only have until the 31st and then we don’t have any garbage pickup,” Crocker said. “So, we have to have something.”
Crocker said the town decided to bid out the service and on Oct. 7 the notice was published for companies to quote costs for the “Collection and Hauling of Municipal Solid Waste, Bulk Waste and Recyclable Collection, Hauling and Processing.” Bids were opened on Nov. 2.
Two companies sent in their proposals: Waste Management and Modern Disposal Services. A third company, Casella Waste Systems, wrote a letter declining to bid.
Modern bid significantly less funds for the project, in fact just $2 above the amount that the town had budgeted for 2023 at $228.64 for one-year of garbage pickup for each residence. Noting that he sympathized with families who needed more than one cart, Crocker said the proposal also included an additional cart would be serviced at $35.75 per year.
The remaining costs for the service after the budgeted amount will be absorbed by reserves in the refuse fund, Crocker said.
The first year of service would be “rear loading” in which trash carts are lifted by hand rather than a-mechanical arm. However, for five-additional years Modern would commit only to the cart-based system for $220.95 per-year for each residence.
Waste Management made the same deal, but with a higher price tag of $315.81 per-year for the first year and $284.14 per-year for the following five-year period.
There’s a few nuts-and-bolts to the new contract with Modern, if the switch passes.
Carts for the second to sixth-year of service will not be available for residents until the fall of 2023 and the cost of each cart – $65 – will be added onto resident’s taxes.
Additional bags will also be accepted if they are tied with $5-tags sold at town hall.
Recycling options are still being negotiated, but Crocker said the best deal seems to be to pay a flat rate that can be decreased depending on the market value of recycling. According to Crocker, recycling revenue is going up.
In the end, the two sets of numbers make the decision simple and despite the long history with Waste Management, Crocker said there has to be change and he did not doubt that the switch would be passed.
“I’m disappointed with Waste Management. … (But) their price came in 50% higher this year,” he said, noting that Modern had a nearby disposal site in Lewiston, while Waste Management had to haul it somewhere else and fuel costs were probably the final straw.
“That reflects the inflation going on in this country,” Crocker said.
