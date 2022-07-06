A public hearing on extending a moratorium on utility-scale solar projects, as well as electrical storage batteries, was held in the Town of Lockport on Wednesday evening.
The proposed law would push the moratorium’s end date forward another six months, making it a full and year-and-a-half since it was enacted.
According to the document, entitled “A Local Law Establishing a Moratorium on Utility-Scale Solar Energy System Installations and Utility-Scale Electrical Energy Storage Device Systems within the Town for a Period of Six Additional Months,” the reasons for the continued delay is the concern for the health, safety and welfare of the Town of Lockport’s residents.
“A moratorium will allow the Town Board additional time to consider recent New York State legislation and expected regulations related to tax revenues which may be derived from such projects, as well as to examine, draft, review and adopt effective policy regarding the evolving technology and industry of utility-scale solar energy systems,” read the document.
The moratorium was originally proposed last summer amid controversy regarding a 45-acre solar array being pushed through the town’s planning board. Groups of protesters packed Town Hall to make comments for and against the project.
The solar-array was given the go-ahead, on the basis that both the landowner, Karl Kowalski, and Renewable Properties, the company leasing his land, had followed the 2016 law regulating solar projects in the town, but a pause was placed on any additional new utility-scale solar projects in the town for six-months.
The moratorium was then extended an additional six-months by the Town Board in January.
No one from the public stepped forward to comment.
Supervisor Mark Crocker said before the meeting that the public hearing is the first of three steps. Before approving the new law, the Niagara County Planning Board will have a chance to look over the law and give its opinion.
“The Niagara County Planning Board has their opinion, but not a say (in the decision),” Crocker said. “We have to send it to them so they can look it over, but we’ll decide whether to extend it.”
The final step will occur at the Town of Lockport’s Town Board work session at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 in Town Hall at 6560 Dysinger Rd. when the town board will vote the law up or down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.