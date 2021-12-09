GASPORT — The Town of Hartland recently received a $1,000 donation from Lynn Cook. Cook’s only instructions regarding how the town should spend the money were that there be commemorations for her late husband, Donald Cook, who died this past January, and Judy Spencer, a longstanding member of Hartland Volunteer Fire Company who died in the line of duty in August.
The donation was announced at the town board's December business meeting on Thursday. Town supervisor Ross Annable said he is not yet sure how the board will decide to use the money, and that it may be a few months before a decision is rendered.
— By Jacob Fries
