Brian D. Seaman, an attorney for the Town of Lockport and Niagara County, has announced plans to run for county District Attorney next year.
Seaman's announcement comes one day after District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said she will seek the county court judge position held by Sara Sheldon, who is planning to retire next December after 20 years on the bench.
Seaman, of Youngstown, became the Town of Lockport attorney in 2016, is a part-time assistant county attorney and works with the law firm Seaman Norris LLP. Another firm partner is Michael Norris, who held the town attorney post until he was elected in 2016 to be the state Assembly member for the 144rd district.
Seaman served as a county prosecutor from 2006 and 2013 and as a law clerk for a U.S. Magistrate Judge.
"Being an ADA was the greatest honor of my career and I always hoped that one day I would have the opportunity to lead our excellent and professional District Attorney’s Office in Niagara County," Seaman said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.